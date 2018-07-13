Mira como se conocieron Justin Bieber y su prometida Hailey Baldwin

Publicado el 13/07/2018 a las 11h26

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin acaban de oficializar su compromiso, situación que para muchas de las fans resultó prematura.

Pero la pareja se conoce desde hace mucho tiempo atrás, y su primer encuentro quedó registrado en un video que se ha vuelto viral en Youtube.

 

El encuentro ocurrió en el  programa "Today" de NBC, a donde el canadiense  se presentó en vivo el 2009. Con tan solo 15 años  y una carrera en ascenso tras la publicación del disco "My World".

Mientras que Hailey Baldwin  de 13 años era  todavía anónima para el público.

En la grabación se muestra como el actor Stephen Baldwin, padre de la modelo, se acerca al joven talento y lo felicita por su presentación para después presentarle a su hija. Justin le extiende la mano y ella le devuelve el gesto.

El video generó miles de reacciones de los fans.

 

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

 

Más en Farándula

13/07/2018
El roquero argentino Pity Álvarez confiesa un homicidio: "Era él o yo"
"Sí, lo maté porque era entre él o yo. Cualquier animal haría lo mismo", afirmó. "El era un pibe (muchacho) que choreaba (robaba). No era tema de drogas. No...
Ver más
13/07/2018
Michael Jackson sufrió una castración química
A nueve años de la muerte de Michael Jackson, siguen apareciendo revelaciones sobre su vida privada
Ver más
12/07/2018
Kylie Jenner, la multimillonaria más joven de la historia de EEUU
La estadounidense de 20 años es una de las mujeres multimillonarias más jóvenes de Estados Unidos
Ver más
Alejandra Oliva desfiló recientemente en el evento Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, en Madrid (España)
Ver más
12/07/2018
La boliviana Alejandra Oliva desfila en Madrid
Mayte Flores, una de las modelos más controversiales y polémicas del país, recientemente fue vista saliendo de la clínica del Dr. Tito Said Barzola, cirujano plástico
Ver más
11/07/2018
Mayte Flores se aumenta el busto
El célebre actor y director de cine estadounidense George Clooney sufrió heridas leves hoy por la mañana en un accidente de tránsito mientras conducía una moto cerca de Olbia, en la isla italiana de...
Ver más
10/07/2018
George Clooney resulta herido tras accidente de moto en Italia
Luis Carlos Arturo, el tercer hijo de los duques de Cambridge, ha sido bautizado ayer en la capilla real del Palacio de St. James
Ver más
10/07/2018
Luis de Cambridge recibe el bautismo
13/07/2018 País
Mesa pide a la AEMP reactivar el juicio contra ejecutivos de Quiborax
El expresidente de Bolivia y actual vocero de la demanda marítima, Carlos Mesa, afirmó hoy que la decisión del Laudo Arbitral del caso Quiborax no obliga a...
vista
13/07/2018 Mundo
Condenan a Johnson & Johnson a pagar $us 4.050 millones por 22 casos de cáncer asociados a su talco
El gigante farmacéutico Johnson...
vista
13/07/2018 País
A un año del atraco a Eurochronos continúan los vacíos en la investigación
Los abogados piden que en los últimos seis meses que restan de la ampliación del caso, se conozca el nombre de la persona que disparó a Ana Lorena con base en...
vista
13/07/2018 País
Impiden a Monasterio inspeccionar el jet de lujo y Aduana ratifica su nacionalización
El gerente nacional de fiscalización de la Aduana Nacional de Bolivia (ANB), José Blacud, ratificó que el jet ya fue nacionalizado.
vista
13/07/2018 País
Carlos Mesa abre su canal de Youtube y le habla a Evo
El expresidente y vocero de la cauda marítima, Carlos Mesa, anunció hoy con un breve mensaje en su cuenta de twitter, la apertura de su canal de Youtube...
vista
13/07/2018 País
Conozca los personajes claves del caso Quiborax
El pasado 7 de junio el Estado llegó a un acuerdo y pagó 42.6 millones de dólares a la firma chilena. Una vez realizada la cancelación, comenzó la búsqueda de...
vista
El Gerente Nacional de Fiscalización de la Aduana, José Blacud, informó hoy que en un operativo en el punto de...
Ver más
13/07/2018 País
Decomisan celulares ocultos en un bus valuados en $us 136.500
Un gran jurado federal de Estados.Unidos imputó hoy a 12 agentes de inteligencia rusos por hackear la campaña de la...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Mundo
Imputan en EEUU a 12 agentes rusos por "hackear" campaña de Hillary Clinton
Los países de la ONU, a excepción de Estados Unidos, aprobaron hoy la creación de un pacto mundial no vinculante sobre...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Mundo
La ONU acuerda un pacto mundial sobre la migración
El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó hoy en Cochabamba que el Gobierno elabora una ley para que las...
Ver más
13/07/2018 País
Romero anuncia ley para que aeronaves cuenten con GPS
Cristian Antelo, cochabambino, economista de profesión y fanático del fútbol, decidió crear un juego de mesa que simule...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Entretiempo
Súper Copa, el juego de mesa para el Mundial creado por un boliviano
Con la presencia de 74 raquetistas provenientes de seis asociaciones departamentales se lleva adelante el tercer...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Multideportivo
Nacional de Squash se celebra en Santa Cruz
El cantante y actor estadounidense Will Smith, que actuará en la ceremonia de clausura del Mundial, aseguró hoy que le...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Entretiempo
Will Smith alaba a Cristiano y defiende a Neymar de las críticas
Tres nombres de 736. Casi cinco semanas después del arranque y a punto de celebrarse la gran final, el Mundial Rusia...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Fútbol Int.
Se busca Balón de Oro: ¿Modric, Mbappé o Griezmann?
Siete rinocerontes negros, especie en peligro de extinción, murieron tras ser trasladados al parque natural de Tsavo...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Medio Ambiente
Ocho rinocerontes negros en peligro de extinción mueren tras ser trasladados a una reserva
Twitter comenzó ayer a eliminar millones de cuentas sospechosas, abandonadas y con comportamiento “anómalo”, lo que...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Tecnología
Usuarios inactivos y “bots” en la mira de Twitter: ¿qué cuentas influyentes perdieron seguidores?
La casa fue diseñada por un equipo de arquitectos y científicos, posteriormente el diseño se programó en una impresora...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Tecnología
Una familia habita por primera vez en una casa construida con una impresora en 3D
La vida actual exige a la mujer moderna un desempeño multifacético tanto en el ámbito laboral como en lo personal
Ver más
13/07/2018 Tecnología
13 Apps imprescindibles para la mujer moderna
"Sí, lo maté porque era entre él o yo. Cualquier animal haría lo mismo", afirmó. "El era un pibe (muchacho) que...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Farándula
El roquero argentino Pity Álvarez confiesa un homicidio: "Era él o yo"
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin acaban de oficializar su compromiso situación que para muchas de las fans resultó...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Farándula
Mira como Justin Bieber y su prometida Hailey Baldwin se conocieron
Francia y Croacia, dos seleccionados con grandes jugadores, lucharán este domingo a las 11 de la mañana en el estadio...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Espectáculos
#AgendaMundialera
La banda cochabambina Mosa Nostra está de aniversario y brindará hoy un concierto en Ciudad de Refugio (calle Venezuela...
Ver más
13/07/2018 Espectáculos
#ADóndeVamos: conozca la oferta de eventos culturales para este fin de semana