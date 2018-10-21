La actriz estadounidense Selma Blair revela que tiene esclerosis múltiple

AFP
Publicado el 21/10/2018 a las 10h11

 La actriz estadounidense Selma Blair reveló  que padece esclerosis múltiple, en un emotivo post en Instagram que ofrece una visión de su vida con la enfermedad.

La estrella de "Legalmente Rubia" y "Juegos sexuales", de 46 años, dijo que le diagnosticaron esta enfermedad crónica del sistema nervioso central, que causa fatiga, dolor y problemas de coordinación, en agosto después de haber sufrido síntomas "durante años".

"Estoy incapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer las cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo está pidiendo indicaciones a un GPS roto. Pero lo estamos logrando. Y me río y no sé exactamente qué haré, pero haré lo mejor que pueda", escribió.

Blair, quien actualmente está trabajando en el drama de ciencia ficción de Netflix "Another Life", dijo que reveló su diagnóstico para compartir su gratitud hacia la diseñadora de vestuario Alissa Swanson, quien "cuidadosamente me mete las piernas en los pantalones, me pone las camisetas por la parte superior de la cabeza, abotona mis abrigos y ofrece su hombro para estabilizarme".

Blair también agradeció a amigos famosos, entre ellos a la actriz Sarah Michelle Gellar, por apoyarla.

"Quiero jugar con mi hijo otra vez. Quiero caminar por la calle y montar mi caballo. Tengo EM y estoy bien. Pero si me ves tirando  todas mis cosas en la calle, siéntete libre de ayudarme a recogerlas. A mí sola me lleva todo un día".

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. my instagram family... you know who you are.

Una publicación compartida de Selma Blair (@selmablair) el

 

 

