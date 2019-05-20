Así se despidieron los protagonistas de “Juego de Tronos” de sus personajes

Los Tiempos y agencias
Publicado el 20/05/2019 a las 10h53

Después de ocho años, ocho temporadas, 73 episodios y muchas muertes, "Juego de Tronos", una de las series más populares, anoche llegó a su fin. 

El desenlace que dividió a los fanáticos generó diferentes críticas en las redes sociales. Sin embargo, los actores que dieron vida a la serie aprendieron grandes cosas de sus personajes y lo expresaron en las despedidas que compartieron con sus seguidores. 

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Desde 2011 ha interpretado a Daenerys Targaryen en la serie de HBO. Por su papel en la serie, fue nominada tres veces a los Premios Primetime Emmy en la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática.
Encontrar las palabras para despedirse del personaje la abrumó "porque se quedaban pequeñas en comparación con lo que la serie y Danny significan para mí", escribió la actriz de 32 años.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Una publicación compartida por @ emilia_clarke el

 

Sophie Turner - Sansa Stark 

Sophie Turner es una actriz inglesa. Su papel debut interpretando a Sansa Stark en la serie, le ha reportado gran popularidad y le valió una nominación a los premios Young Artist Award a la Mejor Actuación en una serie de televisión.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

Una publicación compartida por Sophie Turner (@sophiet) el

 

Maisie Williams - Arya Stark

Maisie Williams es una actriz inglesa. Hizo su debut de actriz profesional como Arya Stark la serie en 2011, por la que ganó el EWwy Award a la mejor actriz de reparto en un drama, el Portal Award a la mejor actriz de reparto – Televisión y mejor  actriz joven, y el Saturn Award a la Mejor Interpretación por una actriz joven. En 2016, fue nominada para un Primetime Emmy Award por Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie dramática.

Williams anunció su despedida del rodaje, en julio de 2018, de una forma peculiar. Lo ha hecho a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en la que ha escrito: "Adiós Belfast. Adiós Arya. Adiós Juego de Tronos. Qué bien me lo he pasado. Por las aventuras que están por llegar". A este sentido mensaje le acompaña una fotografía de unas zapatillas blancas manchadas de sangre.

 

Lena Headey - Cersei Lannister

Lena Kathren Headey es una actriz británica conocida por su papel de Cersei Lannister, ha sido nominada a los premios Emmys en 2014, 2015 y 2016. 

 

 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - (Jaime Lannister)

El actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau que interpretó a Jaime Lannister, se despidió con un vídeo corto en el que se ha grabado a sí mismo. "Pues... es el último episodio de la última temporada de Juego de tronos esta noche. ¿Quién ganará?", dice, encogiéndose de hombros.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you for watching #gameofthrones #seasonfinale

Una publicación compartida por Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el

 

John Bradley West - Samwell Tarty

El actor John Bradley West, que en la serie ha sido Samwell Tarty, ha asegurado en una publicación ante sus 1,5 millones de seguidores que este es "el último paso de un largo y fantástico viaje". 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT

Una publicación compartida por John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) el

 

Gwendoline Christie - Brienne de Tarth

La actriz Gwendoline Christie (Brienne de Tarth en la serie) ha colgado una foto agarrada a Kit Harington (que interpreta a Jon Snow), ambos con cara de circunstancias. "Cuando me contaron el final de Juego de tronos", escribe. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones

Una publicación compartida por Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) el

