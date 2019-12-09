"Marriage Story" la favorita a los Globos de Oro con 6 nominaciones, mira la lista completa

"Marriage Story", la cinta de Noah Baumbach protagonizada por Adam Driver y Scarlett Johansson, parte como la gran favorita en la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro con 6 nominaciones, por delante de "The Irishman" y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", con 5 cada una.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció hoy los candidatos a sus galardones, entre los que la obra romántica de Baumbach se impuso a las cintas de Scorsese y Tarantino.

Mención especial se lleva la plataforma de "streaming" -contenidos por internet- Netflix, responsable de "Marriage Story" y "The Irishman", dos de las cintas con más nominaciones a esta edición de los Globos de Oro.

Con 17 candidaturas en el apartado cinéfilo, Netflix se impuso con gran distancia a otros estudios veteranos como Sony Pictures (8), Walt Disney Studios y Warner Bros (6 cada uno).

Por categorías:

Mejor película de drama

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

"1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Rocketman"

Mejor director

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Mejor actriz, drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Mejor actor, drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

"The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Dolor y gloria”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Mejor cinta animada

“Frozen 2”

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Mejor guion

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Mejor música original

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Mejor canción original

“Beautiful Ghosts”, de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”.

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

“Barry"

“Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

"The Politician"

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Joey King, “The Act”

Katilyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Christohper Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Anunciados previamente:

Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Tom Hanks.

Premio Carol Burnett: Ellen DeGeneres