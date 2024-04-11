Listado de películas de la sección oficial del 77 Festival de Cannes

Cine
EFE
Publicado el 11/04/2024 a las 7h23
ESCUCHA LA NOTICIA

Francis Ford Coppola, Yórgos Lánthimos Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg o Jacques Audiard son algunos de los cineastas que participarán en la competición oficial de la 77 edición del Festival de Cannes, cuya programación fue anunciada este jueves por el director del certamen, Thierry Frémaux.

Este es el listado de las películas que componen los diferentes apartados de la selección oficial:

COMPETICIÓN:

- 'The Apprentice', de Ali Abbasi.

- 'Motel destino', de Karim Ainouz.

- 'Bird', de Andrea Arnold.

- 'Emilia Perez', de Jacques Audiard.

- 'Anora', de Sean Baker.

- 'Megalopolis', de Francis Ford Coppola.

- 'The Shrouds', de David Cronenberg.

- 'The Substance', de Coralie Fargeat.

- 'Grand Tour', de Miguel Gomes.

- 'Marcello Mio', de Christophe Honoré.

- 'Caught by the tides', de Jia Zhang-ke.

- 'All we imagine as light', de Payal Kapadia.

- 'Kinds of Kindness', de Yórgos Lánthimos.

- 'L'amour ouf', de Gilles Lellouche.

- 'Diamant brut', de Agathe Riedinger.

- 'Oh, Canada', de Paul Schrader.

- 'Limonov - The Ballad', de Kirill Serebrennikov.

- 'Parthenope', de Paolo Sorrentino.

- 'The Girl with the Needle', de Magnis Von Horn.

FUERA DE COMPETICIÓN:

- 'Furiosa. A Mad Max Saga', de George Miller.

- 'Horizon. An American Saga', de Kevin Costner.

- 'She's got no name', de Peter Ho-Sun Chan.

- 'Rumours', de Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson y Guy Maddin.

- 'Le deuxiéme acte', de Quentin Dupieux (Apertura).

SESIONES ESPECIALES:

- 'La belle de Gaza', Yolande Zauberman.

- 'Apprendre', de Claire Simon.

- 'L'invasion', de Sergei Losznitsa.

- 'Ernest Cole, photographe', de Raoul Peck.

- 'Le fil, de Daniel Auteuil.

CANNES PREMIÈRE:

- 'Miséricorde', de Anna Guiraudie.

- 'C'est pas moi', de Leos Carax.

- 'Everybody loves Touda', de Nabil Ayouch.

- 'En fanfare', de Emmanuel Courcol.

- 'Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot', de Rithy Pahn.

- 'Le roman de Jim', de Arnaud y Jean-Marie Larrieu.

SESIONES DE MEDIANOCHE:

- 'Twilight of the warrior walled in', de Soi Cheang.

- 'I, the executioner', de Seung Wan Ryoo.

- 'The Surfer', de Lorcan Finnegan.

- 'Le femmes au balcon', de Noémi Merlant.

UN CERTAIN REGARD:

- 'Norah', de Tawfik Alzaidi.

- 'The Shameless', de Konstantin Bojanov.

- 'Le royaume', de Julien Colonna.

- 'Vingt Dieux!', de Louise Courvoisier.

- 'Le procès du chien', de Laetitia Dosch.

- 'Black dog', de Guan Hu.

- 'The Village Next to Paradise', de Mo Harawe.

- 'September Says', de Ariane Labed.

- 'L'histoire de Souleymane', de Botis Lojkine.

- 'The Damned', de Roberto Minervini.

- 'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl', de Rungano Nyoni.

- 'My Sunshine', de Hiroshi Okuyama.

- 'Santosh', de Sandhya Suri.

- 'Viet and Nam', de Truong Minh Quý.

- 'Armand', de Halfdan Ullman.

Tus comentarios

Lo más leído

1
Ley de Pensiones: 7 puntos para entender el conflicto sobre la "jubilación forzosa"
2
Apuestan por la danza para sanar a las víctimas de la violencia sexual
3
Asamblea de socios de Wilstermann será el 25 de abril
4
San Antonio aún no tiene rival y la logística varía según el cotejo
5
Lanzan el plan “cero ambulantes” con el apoyo de los comerciantes formales

Lo más compartido

1
Asamblea de Obispos de Bolivia analizará la situación de la violencia en el país
2
Bomberos, policías, militares, comunarios y canes especializados buscan a Odalys en los Yungas
3
Sin celular: 10 juegos tradicionales para divertirse con los niños
4
Escenas de ópera: Ensamble Khuska comienza hoy la temporada de conciertos
5
Denuncian daño a los árboles y la Alcaldía lo niega

Más en Cine

11/04/2024
Sorrentino, Lanthimos y Cronenberg lucharán por la Palma de Oro del Festival de Cannes
Yórgos Lánthimos, con 'Kinds of kindness'; David Cronenberg, con 'The shrouds', y Paolo Sorrentino, con 'Parthenope', son algunos de los cineastas que lucharán...
Ver más
10/04/2024
Más de 5 millones de visualizaciones del primer y romántico tráiler del segundo "Joker"
El primer y romántico tráiler de la esperada continuación del 'Joker' de Joaquin Phoenix, un musical con Lady Gaga en el papel de Harley Quinn, ha superado los...
Ver más
La esperada secuela de "Joker", titulada "Joker: Folie à Deux", reveló su primer tráiler que ofrece un vistazo a la continuación de la historia del icónico villano de Batman.
Ver más
09/04/2024
Revelan tráiler de "Joker: Folie à Deux" con Lady Gaga como Harley Quinn
El director canadiense James Cameron se ha convertido en el más taquillero de la historia del cine con tres películas entre las cuatro que más recaudación han logrado hasta ahora, mientras el...
Ver más
09/04/2024
Cameron, el director más taquillero de la historia, y Bayona en el puesto 21
Una decena de actrices han acusado al director francés Philippe Lioret de abusos y comportamientos sexuales inapropiados, como besos a la fuerza, en un nuevo episodio de revelaciones sobre el...
Ver más
09/04/2024
Una decena de actrices acusan al director francés Philippe Lioret de abusos sexuales
La directora estadounidense Maggie Gyllenhalal ha publicado las primeras imágenes del actor Christian Bale caracterizado en su nuevo papel de Frankenstein, en la película sobre el monstruo que se...
Ver más
05/04/2024
Se hacen públicas las imágenes del actor Christian Bale como el nuevo Frankenstein
En Portada
11/04/2024 País
Obispos piden erradicar con urgencia el narcotráfico y el crimen organizado
La Iglesia católica señala que el crimen organizado es una de las principales causas de violencia en el país que deriva en espirales de la muerte como la...
vista
11/04/2024 País
Justicia estadounidense determina que Murillo pague a Bolivia $us 6,2 millones
La Procuraduría General del Estado (PGE) confirmó ayer que el exministro de Gobierno Arturo Murillo, detenido en Estados Unidos, deberá pagar al Estado de...
vista
11/04/2024 País
Curiosidad es el principal motivo para el consumo de marihuana en Bolivia
Las personas en Bolivia que consumen marihuana señalan que probaron por primera vez el cannabis, hierba o mota por curiosidad o experimentar, así lo señala el...
vista
11/04/2024 Economía
Banco Mundial baja previsión de crecimiento de Bolivia al 1,4% para 2024
El Banco Mundial proyecta un crecimiento económico del 1,4 por ciento para Bolivia en la gestión 2024, según el reciente informe presentado ayer. La cifra es...
vista
11/04/2024 Cochabamba
Policía refuerza control y se instalará una oficina de Interpol en Punata tras bloqueo
En respuesta a las demandas de mayor seguridad en el valle alto de Cochabamba por parte de transportistas y vecinos, que instalaron ayer más de 20 puntos de...
vista
11/04/2024 País
Ley de Pensiones: 7 puntos para entender el conflicto sobre la "jubilación forzosa"
En medio de esta encrucijada, la polarización entre los trabajadores y el gobierno continúa, con el futuro del proyecto de ley aún incierto y las protestas en...
vista
Actualidad
En medio de esta encrucijada, la polarización entre los trabajadores y el gobierno continúa, con el futuro del proyecto...
Ver más
11/04/2024 País
Ley de Pensiones: 7 puntos para entender el conflicto sobre la "jubilación forzosa"
Las personas en Bolivia que consumen marihuana señalan que probaron por primera vez el cannabis, hierba o mota por...
Ver más
11/04/2024 País
Curiosidad es el principal motivo para el consumo de marihuana en Bolivia
Comunarios de Río Grande amenazan con tomar la Planta Industrial de Carbonato de Litio si es que el ministro de...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Economía
Comunarios amenazan con tomar planta de litio y YLB ve intereses económicos
Ante la aparición de más vendedores en las calles y la protesta de los comerciantes formales, la Intendencia puso en...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Cochabamba
Lanzan el plan “cero ambulantes” con el apoyo de los comerciantes formales
Deportes
El directorio del club Wilstermann convocó a la Asamblea Extraordinaria de Socios para el próximo jueves 25 de abril,...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Fútbol
Asamblea de socios de Wilstermann será el 25 de abril
Bajo un aviso de desahucio inminente, los 450 inmigrantes que ocupan un edificio de oficinas abandonado al sur de París...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Multideportivo
Los inmigrantes de la mayor ocupación de París culpan a los JJOO de la falta de viviendas
Ver más
11/04/2024 Fútbol Int.
Monterrey liquida con autoridad al Inter de Messi y se clasifica a las semifinales
El Consejo Superior de Conmebol eligió ayer de manera unánime al estadio de Santa Cruz Ramón Aguilera Costas como sede...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Fútbol
El Tahuichi Aguilera recibirá la gran final de la Copa Sudamericana de 2025
Tendencias
Los parques y áreas verdes se convierten en escenarios ideales para que los niños disfruten de un esparcimiento sano,...
Ver más
10/04/2024 Interesante
Sin celular: 10 juegos tradicionales para divertirse con los niños
En Bolivia existen más de 30.000 personas con Parkinson y el tratamiento de la enfermedad puede costar hasta 2.000 bs...
Ver más
10/04/2024 Salud
Los pacientes con Parkinson pueden gastar hasta 2.000 bs en medicamentos
La noticia del embarazo de Alina Lozano, la destacada actriz colombiana de 55 años, junto a su esposo, Jim Velásquez,...
Ver más
09/04/2024 Viral
Pareja de tiktokers, anuncian embarazo a pesar de la menopausia y la diferencia de 30 años entre ambos
Los eclipses, antes venerados o temidos, se han convertido en la actualidad en un espectáculo de masas. Un espectáculo...
Ver más
09/04/2024 Ciencia
Eclipse solar: la NASA desmiente mitos sobre la radiación UV
Doble Click
Yórgos Lánthimos, con 'Kinds of kindness'; David Cronenberg, con 'The shrouds', y Paolo Sorrentino, con 'Parthenope',...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Cine
Sorrentino, Lanthimos y Cronenberg lucharán por la Palma de Oro del Festival de Cannes
Francis Ford Coppola, Yórgos Lánthimos Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg o Jacques Audiard, son algunos de los...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Cine
Listado de películas de la sección oficial del 77 Festival de Cannes
El Ensamble Khuska comienza hoy (19:00) la temporada de conciertos 2024 con un repertorio de Escenas de Ópera. La...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Cultura
Escenas de ópera: Ensamble Khuska comienza hoy la temporada de conciertos
Con la participación de 96 expositores, entre editoriales, colectivos e instituciones públicas, y más de un centenar de...
Ver más
11/04/2024 Cultura
El Alto. La IV Feria Cultural del Libro programa un centenar de actividades