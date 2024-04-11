Lstado de películas de la sección oficial del 77 Festival de Cannes

Francis Ford Coppola, Yórgos Lánthimos Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg o Jacques Audiard, son algunos de los cineastas que participarán en la competición oficial de la 77 edición del Festival de Cannes, cuya programación fue anunciada este jueves por el director del certamen, Thierry Frémaux.

Este es el listado de las películas que componen los diferentes apartados de la selección oficial:

COMPETICIÓN:

- 'The Apprentice', de Ali Abbasi.

- 'Motel destino', de Karim Ainouz.

- 'Bird', de Andrea Arnold.

- 'Emilia Perez', de Jacques Audiard.

- 'Anora', de Sean Baker.

- 'Megalopolis', de Francis Ford Coppola.

- 'The Shrouds', de David Cronenberg.

- 'The Substance', de Coralie Fargeat.

- 'Grand Tour', de Miguel Gomes.

- 'Marcello Mio', de Christophe Honoré.

- 'Caught by the tides', de Jia Zhang-ke.

- 'All we imagine as light', de Payal Kapadia.

- 'Kinds of Kindness', de Yórgos Lánthimos.

- 'L'amour ouf', de Gilles Lellouche.

- 'Diamant brut', de Agathe Riedinger.

- 'Oh, Canada', de Paul Schrader.

- 'Limonov - The Ballad', de Kirill Serebrennikov.

- 'Parthenope', de Paolo Sorrentino.

- 'The Girl with the Needle', de Magnis Von Horn.

FUERA DE COMPETICIÓN:

- 'Furiosa. A Mad Max Saga', de George Miller.

- 'Horizon. An American Saga', de Kevin Costner.

- 'She's got no name', de Peter Ho-Sun Chan.

- 'Rumours', de Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson y Guy Maddin.

- 'Le deuxiéme acte', de Quentin Dupieux (Apertura).

SESIONES ESPECIALES:

- 'La belle de Gaza', Yolande Zauberman.

- 'Apprendre', de Claire Simon.

- 'L'invasion', de Sergei Losznitsa.

- 'Ernest Cole, photographe', de Raoul Peck.

- 'Le fil, de Daniel Auteuil.

CANNES PREMIÈRE:

- 'Miséricorde', de Anna Guiraudie.

- 'C'est pas moi', de Leos Carax.

- 'Everybody loves Touda', de Nabil Ayouch.

- 'En fanfare', de Emmanuel Courcol.

- 'Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot', de Rithy Pahn.

- 'Le roman de Jim', de Arnaud y Jean-Marie Larrieu.

SESIONES DE MEDIANOCHE:

- 'Twilight of the warrior walled in', de Soi Cheang.

- 'I, the executioner', de Seung Wan Ryoo.

- 'The Surfer', de Lorcan Finnegan.

- 'Le femmes au balcon', de Noémi Merlant.

UN CERTAIN REGARD:

- 'Norah', de Tawfik Alzaidi.

- 'The Shameless', de Konstantin Bojanov.

- 'Le royaume', de Julien Colonna.

- 'Vingt Dieux!', de Louise Courvoisier.

- 'Le procès du chien', de Laetitia Dosch.

- 'Black dog', de Guan Hu.

- 'The Village Next to Paradise', de Mo Harawe.

- 'September Says', de Ariane Labed.

- 'L'histoire de Souleymane', de Botis Lojkine.

- 'The Damned', de Roberto Minervini.

- 'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl', de Rungano Nyoni.

- 'My Sunshine', de Hiroshi Okuyama.

- 'Santosh', de Sandhya Suri.

- 'Viet and Nam', de Truong Minh Quý.

- 'Armand', de Halfdan Ullman.