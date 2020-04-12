Radiohead transmitirá conciertos en vivo semanalmente

Publicado el 12/04/2020 a las 18h54

No todo son malas noticias mientras duran los días de confinamiento. Hace pocos días, Thom Yorke lanzó un comunicado que a todos sus fanáticos les encanto.

El líder de Radiohead anunció que en apoyo a la causa y en un intento de hacer que la gente se quede en casa durante estos días, la banda transmitirá un concierto semanal durante la cuarentena.

El concierto con el que se inauguró esta nueva sección de la banda fue el Live From a Tent en Dublín, el jueves a las 17:00, a través de YouTube. A continuación te dejamos el comunicado de la banda:

 

