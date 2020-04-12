Radiohead transmitirá conciertos en vivo semanalmente
No todo son malas noticias mientras duran los días de confinamiento. Hace pocos días, Thom Yorke lanzó un comunicado que a todos sus fanáticos les encanto.
El líder de Radiohead anunció que en apoyo a la causa y en un intento de hacer que la gente se quede en casa durante estos días, la banda transmitirá un concierto semanal durante la cuarentena.
El concierto con el que se inauguró esta nueva sección de la banda fue el Live From a Tent en Dublín, el jueves a las 17:00, a través de YouTube. A continuación te dejamos el comunicado de la banda:
Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin - October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows. Link in bio.