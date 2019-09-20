Conoce la lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2019

TV
Los Tiempos Digital
Publicado el 20/09/2019 a las 11h01

La lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2019 ya está confirmada. La ceremonia del premio de lo mejor de la TV se realizará este domingo en Los Ángeles, California. 

Mira la lista completa: 

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
Kit Harington ("Game Of Thrones")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Billy Porter ("Pose")
Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Emilia Clarke ("Game Of Thrones")
Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
Viola Davis ("How To Get Away With Murder")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Robin Wright ("House Of Cards")

Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")
Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")
Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")
Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")
Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")
Joey King ("The Act")
Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")

Mejor actor de comedia

Bill Hader ("Barry")
Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
Anthony Anderson ("black-ish")
Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")
Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate ("Dead To Me")
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")
Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Mejor serie dramática

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
"Bodyguard" (Netflix)
"Game Of Thrones" (HBO)
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Pose" (FX Networks)
"Succession" (HBO)
"This Is Us" (NBC)

Mejor serie cómica

"Barry" (HBO)
"Fleabag" (Prime Video)
"Russian Doll" (Netflix)
"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)
"Veep" (HBO)

Mejor serie de edición limitada

"Chernobyl" (HBO)
"Escape At Dannemora" (Showtime)
"Fosse/Verdon" (FX Networks)
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Mejor reality de competencias

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
"Nailed It" (Netflix)
"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1)
"Top Chef" (Bravo)
"The Voice" (NBC)

Mejor programa de variedades

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
"Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)
"Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Mejor película para TV

"Bandersnatch / Black Mirror" (Netflix)
"Brexit" (HBO)
"Deadwood" (HBO)
"King Lear" (Prime Video)
"My Dinner With Hervé" (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Alfie Allen ("Game Of Thrones")
Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game Of Thrones")
Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones")
Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")
Michael Kelly ("House Of Cards")
Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Gwendoline Christie ("Game Of Thrones")
Julia Garner ("Ozark")
Lena Headey ("Game Of Thrones")
Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")
Sophie Turner ("Game Of Thrones")
Maisie Williams ("Game Of Thrones")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")
Tony Hale ("Veep")
Stephen Root ("Barry")
Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")
Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")
Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")
Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")
Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")
Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")
Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")
Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")
Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")
Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")
Paul Dano ("Escape At Dannemora")
John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")
Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")
Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")
Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

Mejor programa de sketches

"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (truTV)
"Documentary Now!" (IFC)
"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"Who Is America?" (Showtime)

Mejor conductor de reality

James Corden ("The World's Best")
Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen's Game Of Games")
Marie Kondo ("Tidying Up With Marie Kondo")
Amy Poehler y Nick Offerman ("Making It")
RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

