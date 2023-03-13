Conozca la lista de premiados en la 95 edición de los Óscar

La película "Everything Everywhere All at Once" se alzó esta noche como la triunfadora de los Óscar al hacerse con siete estatuillas.

Esta es la lista de los premiados en la 95 edición de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood:



MEJOR PELÍCULA 

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN 

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") 

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA 

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere_)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA 

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere_")

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA 

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO 

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere_)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN 

"Pinocchio"

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL 

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemania)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA 

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO 

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO 

"Women Talking"

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL 

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL 

"Navalny"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL 

"The Elephant Whisperers"

MEJOR MONTAJE 

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL 

"Naatu Naatu" ("RRR")

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN 

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES 

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN 

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN 

"An Irish Goodbye"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA 

"The Whale"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA 

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

MEJOR SONIDO 

"Top Gun: Maverick".

