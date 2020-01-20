Todos los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

En pleno apogeo de la temporada de premios, el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos realizó la entrega de los Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards a las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.

El premio al mejor elenco se la llevó Parasite, convirtiéndose en la primera película de habla no inglesa en quedarse con la estatuilla.

Por su parte, el premio a la mejor actriz fue Renée Zellweger, por su trabajo en Judy. En la categoría masculina no hubo sorpresas: la estatuilla se la llevó Joaquin Phoenix, protagonista de Joker.

La estatuilla a la mejor actriz de reparto fue para Laura Dern, por Marriage Story. Al igual que rn los Globos de Oro, Brad Pitt se quedó con el premio en la categoría masculina, por su labor en Once upon a time in Hollywood.

En las categorías de televisión, los premios a mejor actor y actriz fueron para dos intérpretes de la serie Fosse/Verdon: Sam Rockwell y Michelle Williams.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

CATEGORÍAS CINE

Mejor elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite GANADOR

Mejor actriz

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Renée Zellweger - Judy GANADORA

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Mejor actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto

Margot Robbe - Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Laura Dern - Marriage Story GANADORA

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood GANADOR

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Elenco de dobles de riesgo

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame GANADOR

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN

Actor miniserie

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon GANADOR

Actriz miniserie

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon GANADORA

Actor serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones GANADOR

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Actriz serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show GANADORA

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor serie de comedia

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel GANADOR

Actriz serie comedia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag GANADORA

Elenco serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown GANADORA

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Elenco serie comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel GANADORA

Schitt’s Creek

Elenco de dobles

Game of Thrones GANADOR

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen