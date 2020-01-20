Todos los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020
En pleno apogeo de la temporada de premios, el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos realizó la entrega de los Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards a las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.
El premio al mejor elenco se la llevó Parasite, convirtiéndose en la primera película de habla no inglesa en quedarse con la estatuilla.
Por su parte, el premio a la mejor actriz fue Renée Zellweger, por su trabajo en Judy. En la categoría masculina no hubo sorpresas: la estatuilla se la llevó Joaquin Phoenix, protagonista de Joker.
La estatuilla a la mejor actriz de reparto fue para Laura Dern, por Marriage Story. Al igual que rn los Globos de Oro, Brad Pitt se quedó con el premio en la categoría masculina, por su labor en Once upon a time in Hollywood.
En las categorías de televisión, los premios a mejor actor y actriz fueron para dos intérpretes de la serie Fosse/Verdon: Sam Rockwell y Michelle Williams.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020
CATEGORÍAS CINE
Mejor elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite GANADOR
Mejor actriz
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Renée Zellweger - Judy GANADORA
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Mejor actor
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto
Margot Robbe - Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Laura Dern - Marriage Story GANADORA
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood GANADOR
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame GANADOR
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN
Actor miniserie
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon GANADOR
Actriz miniserie
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon GANADORA
Actor serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones GANADOR
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Actriz serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show GANADORA
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor serie de comedia
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel GANADOR
Actriz serie comedia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag GANADORA
Elenco serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown GANADORA
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Elenco serie comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel GANADORA
Schitt’s Creek
Elenco de dobles
Game of Thrones GANADOR
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen