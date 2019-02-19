Los escenarios de películas en Instagram
La inquietante incógnita sobre el lugar donde se encuentran algunas de las más famosas locaciones de las producciones de Hollywood se resuelve ahora a través de Instagram.
Algunas cuentas como filmtourismus recogen fotogramas de las escenas de films y las contraponen con el lugar real donde se filmaron.
La cuenta tiene acumuladas alrededor de 1000 fotos. Películas como Doce Monos, Forrest Gump o Volver al Futuro son transportadas a la cotidianidad con una imagen.
Hey Scotty, what's up? I thought you were supposed to be at work. Want some waffles? September2018 #Antman #TheMilgromHotel #SanFrancisco #California
Otra de las opciones para los fanáticos del cine es hollywood_irl cuenta con cerca de 500 fotografías que incluye a series, en las que encajan los fotogramas con la locación original.
Happy 32nd Birthday to @Emilia_Clarke - known as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons... This pic is a throwback to my 2015 visit in Malta spotting the location of Daenerys and Khal Drogo's wedding on the Maltese island of Gozo. #gameofthrones #malta #gozoisland
Aaaaaaaah, I'm in the middle of Hill Valley! As a huge "Back to the Future" fan I always wanted to visit the clock tower at Universal Studios backlot to make a little gallery of pictures. #backtothefuture #hillvalley #universalstudios
"Momma always said, Life's like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get!" #ForrestGump Forrest (@tomhanks) tells his life story on Chippewa Square in beautiful Savannah. You won't find the bench that Forrest sat on there - it was actually a movie prop that has since been placed in the Savannah History Museum - but it is a nice and calm place with a lot of benches around to tell and hear stories. #tomhanks #visitsavannah