Los escenarios de películas en Instagram

La inquietante incógnita sobre el lugar donde se encuentran algunas de las más famosas locaciones de las producciones de Hollywood se resuelve ahora a través de Instagram.

Algunas cuentas como filmtourismus recogen fotogramas de las escenas de films y las contraponen con el lugar real donde se filmaron.

La cuenta tiene acumuladas alrededor de 1000 fotos. Películas como Doce Monos, Forrest Gump o Volver al Futuro son transportadas a la cotidianidad con una imagen.

 

 

 

 

Otra de las opciones para los fanáticos del cine es  hollywood_irl cuenta con cerca de 500 fotografías que incluye a series, en las que encajan los fotogramas con la locación original.      

 

 

