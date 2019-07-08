Amigos y compañeros se despiden de Cameron Boyce

Farándula
Los Tiempos Digital
Publicado el 08/07/2019 a las 15h27

Ayer el mundo del espectáculo y miles de fanáticos se conmocionaron con la repentina muerte del actor de Disney Cameron Boyce, a los 20 años. 

El joven actor, que seguía un tratamiento médico, murió a raíz de una convulsión mientras dormía.  

Era conocido sobre todo por sus papeles en la series de Disney para adolescentes "Jessie", "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything" y por la película "Los descendientes".

En cine, actuó en filmes como "Mirrors", "Eagle Eye", "Son como niños"

Sus amigos y compañeros con los que compartió las pantallas escribieron mensajes para despedirse del actor

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Remembering Cameron Boyce. Read more at the link in bio.

Una publicación compartida por Disney (@disney) el

Una de las compañeras de profesión que más tiempo compartió con Cameron fue Skai Jackson, quien interpretó a la hermana de Boyce en Jessie

 

Charles Esten, el actor que dio vida al padre de Cameron en Jessie ha señalado que tanto él como su familia estaban devastados.  

La hermana mayor de Cameron Boyce en Jessie, la actriz Peyton List publicó en su Instagram un emotivo texto por la pérdida de su amigo y "hermano".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

heartbroken

Una publicación compartida por PeytonList (@peytonlist) el

Adam Sandler, que hizo de su padre en "Son como niños", se ha mostrado afligido por la muerte de Boyce. 

 Salma Hayek, que interpretó el papel de su madre en la misma película, ha destacado que Boyce "era enérgico, talentoso, dulce, generoso, divertido e irradiaba luz". 

 

Sobre el mismo tema
Noticias relacionadas
07/07/2019
Cameron Boyce, actor de Disney, fallece a los 20 años
Tus comentarios

Lo más leído

1
Dani Alves, mejor jugador de la Copa América 2019
2
Arenavirus: salud de médico Ortiz empeora y familiares piden acelerar los resultados de laboratorio
3
Boliviana intenta entrar de Perú al país con Bs medio millón
4
Trabajadores de helados Panda piden convertirla en empresa social
5
Hieren con arma de fuego a una persona y le roban $us 20 mil

Últimas Noticias

16h39m
Padre de Neymar asegura que PSG sabía que el jugador estaría ausente
16h18m
Federer pone en duda la velocidad de las pistas en Wimbledon
16h04m
Fiscalía ordena aprehensión de la madre del niño flagelado en Quillacollo
15h33m
Perú recibe como héroes a los subcampeones de la Copa América
15h13m
La UCB cuenta con el primer laboratorio Bloomberg del país

Lo más compartido

1
Más polémica que buen juego
2
“Somos canciones”, un cortometraje musical que enamora con su historia
3
El diagnóstico de dos médicos es reservado
4
Hay preocupación por violencia a niños
5
Sondeo muestra que Bolsonaro tiene la peor evaluación en el primer semestre de su Gobierno

Más en Farándula

08/07/2019
Revelan las supuestas traiciones de Justin Bieber a Selena Gomez
En las últimas horas, se viralizó un hilo de Twitter que expone detalladamente las supuestas infidelidades del cantante Justin Bieber a su expareja Selena...
Ver más
07/07/2019
Leo Rosas visitará la Llajta
El boliviano Leo Rosas que quedó en segundo lugar en el concurso de talentos "La Voz", en México retornará a su tierra y visitará Cochabamba, La Paz y Santa...
Ver más
07/07/2019
Harry y Meghan bautizan a Archie en estricta intimidad
El príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle siguen haciendo las cosas a su manera y marcando distancias con las tradiciones de la realeza británica, como demostraron...
Ver más
Archie, el hijo del príncipe Enrique y de Meghan, fue bautizado este sábado en la intimidad de la capilla del Castillo de Windsor, durante una ceremonia privada.
Ver más
06/07/2019
Archie, el hijo de Enrique y Meghan, fue bautizado en la intimidad
Un joven que había acusado al actor Kevin Spacey de agresión sexual en 2016 retiró de manera definitiva los cargos en el juicio civil en un tribunal de Massachusetts (Estados Unidos)
Ver más
06/07/2019
Joven retira cargos en juicio civil contra actor Kevin Space
La cantante y actriz Halle Bailey interpretará a la nueva Ariel en la versión real del clásico “La Sirenita”, comunicó Disney que raramente contrata actrices negras para el papel de princesas. La...
Ver más
05/07/2019
Halle Bailey es el nuevo rostro de “La sirenita”
Un joven que había acusado al actor Kevin Spacey de agresión sexual en 2016 ha retirado de manera definitiva los cargos en el juicio civil en un tribunal de Massachusetts, informaron este viernes...
Ver más
05/07/2019
Acusador de Kevin Spacey retira los cargos contra el actor en juicio civil
En Portada
08/07/2019 País
Conade determina un paro nacional en defensa del 21F y apoyo a las protestas en Santa Cruz
El Consejo Nacional de Defensa de la Democracia (Conade) en coordinación con los comités cívicos resolvió realizar un paro nacional de 24 horas en defensa de...
vista
08/07/2019 Fútbol Int.
¡Carnaval! Brasil es el nuevo rey
Brasil desató el carnaval más esperado en el templo del Maracaná al proclamarse campeón de la Copa América 2019 ayer con una victoria 3-1 sobre Perú en la final
vista
08/07/2019 Cochabamba
Hieren con arma de fuego a una persona y le roban $us 20 mil
La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) reportó que dos sujetos a bordo de una motocicleta lograron robar 20 mil dólares a una persona luego de...
vista
08/07/2019 País
Promulgan la Ley de Eliminación de Propaganda Gratuita en Medios de Comunicación
El presidente, Evo Morales, promulgó hoy la Ley de Eliminación de Propaganda Gratuita en Medios de Comunicación, en un acto en la Casa Grande del Pueblo, junto...
vista
08/07/2019 País
Italia condena a cadena perpetua a 24 represores sudamericanos por el Plan Cóndor
La Justicia italiana condenó hoy a cadena perpetua a 24 jerarcas y militares de Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay y Perú acusados de la desaparición de italianos en la...
vista
08/07/2019 País
Evo: En Bolivia nadie puede decir que no hay libertad de expresión
El presidente, Evo Morales, tras la promulgación de la Ley de Eliminación de Propaganda Gratuita en Medios de Comunicación, aseguró que en Bolivia nadie puede...
vista
Actualidad
Padres de familia y dirigentes de Control Social denunciaron que hasta el momento las subalcaldías no firmaron los...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Cochabamba
Padres de familia reclaman falta de refacciones en escuelas
Las oficinas de atención al cliente del Servicio Municipal de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado (Semapa) se trasladarán de...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Cochabamba
Semapa trasladará su oficina de atención al cliente
La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) reportó que dos sujetos a bordo de una motocicleta lograron robar...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Cochabamba
Hieren con arma de fuego a una persona y le roban $us 20 mil
Estudiantes de la facultad de Ciencias Económicas de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) tomaron hoy las...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Cochabamba
Estudiantes de Economía de la UMSS toman el Vicerrectorado y piden anular resolución
Deportes
El suizo Roger Federer puso en duda la rapidez de la pista y de las pelotas en Wimbledon y utilizó como ejemplo a su...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Tenis
Federer pone en duda la velocidad de las pistas en Wimbledon
El club cruceño Royal Pari y La Equidad de Colombia abrirán mañana, a las 20:30, la fase de octavos de final de la Copa...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Fútbol Int.
Royal Pari y La Equidad estrenarán oficialmente el VAR en Bolivia
El París Saint Germain lamentó la ausencia de su astro brasileño Neymar en la vuelta a los entrenamientos, y prometió "...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Fútbol Int.
PSG "lamenta" la ausencia de Neymar en la vuelta a los entrenamientos
El presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro se unió a los jugadores de la Seleçao para levantar la Copa América conquistada...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Entretiempo
El polémico festejo de Bolsonaro en la Copa América
Tendencias
Enseñarles a los hijos a que asuman responsabilidades a medida que crecen no sólo los ayudará a ser disciplinados, sino...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Interesante
Tareas del hogar que pueden hacer los niños según su edad
El Departamento de Administración, Economía y Finanzas implementó este novedoso sistema digital financiero para elevar...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Educación
La UCB cuenta con el primer laboratorio Bloomberg del país
El taller vacacional "Fortaleciendo las Habilidades de las Nuevas Generaciones" comenzará mañana, y concluirá el...
Ver más
07/07/2019 Educación
Taller vacacional busca fortalecer habilidades de jóvenes
Pescado fresco, limón sutil, buen picante y sal son los ingredientes esenciales para poder preparar un buen ceviche...
Ver más
06/07/2019 Cocina
¡A disfrutar! Prepare ceviche y causa con paiche
Doble Click
Ayer el mundo del espectáculo y miles de fanáticos se conmocionaron con la repentina muerte del actor de Disney Cameron...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Farándula
Amigos y compañeros se despiden de Cameron Boyce
En las últimas horas, se viralizó un hilo de Twitter que expone detalladamente las supuestas infidelidades del cantante...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Farándula
Revelan las supuestas traiciones de Justin Bieber a Selena Gomez
Este 12 y 13 de julio a las 19:00 se presenta la Compañía Independiente de Danza-Latinoamérica, en el Proyecto...
Ver más
08/07/2019 Cultura
Tres cuerpos se unen en la danza
Entre la inocencia de quienes se aventuraban en lo desconocido y la genialidad de los auténticos visionarios, el...
Ver más
08/07/2019 TV
El éxito del programa Apolo en un documental de Nat Geo