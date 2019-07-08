Amigos y compañeros se despiden de Cameron Boyce
Ayer el mundo del espectáculo y miles de fanáticos se conmocionaron con la repentina muerte del actor de Disney Cameron Boyce, a los 20 años.
El joven actor, que seguía un tratamiento médico, murió a raíz de una convulsión mientras dormía.
Era conocido sobre todo por sus papeles en la series de Disney para adolescentes "Jessie", "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything" y por la película "Los descendientes".
En cine, actuó en filmes como "Mirrors", "Eagle Eye", "Son como niños".
Sus amigos y compañeros con los que compartió las pantallas escribieron mensajes para despedirse del actor:
Una de las compañeras de profesión que más tiempo compartió con Cameron fue Skai Jackson, quien interpretó a la hermana de Boyce en Jessie.
I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
Charles Esten, el actor que dio vida al padre de Cameron en Jessie ha señalado que tanto él como su familia estaban devastados.
My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1
— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) 7 de julio de 2019
La hermana mayor de Cameron Boyce en Jessie, la actriz Peyton List publicó en su Instagram un emotivo texto por la pérdida de su amigo y "hermano".
Adam Sandler, que hizo de su padre en "Son como niños", se ha mostrado afligido por la muerte de Boyce.
Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.
Salma Hayek, que interpretó el papel de su madre en la misma película, ha destacado que Boyce "era enérgico, talentoso, dulce, generoso, divertido e irradiaba luz".
I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce