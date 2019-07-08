Amigos y compañeros se despiden de Cameron Boyce

Ayer el mundo del espectáculo y miles de fanáticos se conmocionaron con la repentina muerte del actor de Disney Cameron Boyce, a los 20 años.

El joven actor, que seguía un tratamiento médico, murió a raíz de una convulsión mientras dormía.

Era conocido sobre todo por sus papeles en la series de Disney para adolescentes "Jessie", "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything" y por la película "Los descendientes".

En cine, actuó en filmes como "Mirrors", "Eagle Eye", "Son como niños".

Sus amigos y compañeros con los que compartió las pantallas escribieron mensajes para despedirse del actor:

Una de las compañeras de profesión que más tiempo compartió con Cameron fue Skai Jackson, quien interpretó a la hermana de Boyce en Jessie.

Charles Esten, el actor que dio vida al padre de Cameron en Jessie ha señalado que tanto él como su familia estaban devastados.

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1

— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) 7 de julio de 2019