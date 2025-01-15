Listado completo de las nominaciones de la 78 edición de los Premios Bafta

Cine
EFE
Publicado el 15/01/2025 a las 10h32
'Conclave' ('Cónclave'), de Edward Berger, con 12 nominaciones, y 'Emilia Pérez', de Jacques Audiard, con 11, son las favoritas para la 78 edición de los BAFTA del cine británico, que se entregarán el 16 de febrero de 2025 en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, según anunció este martes la Academia del Cine Británico.

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

'Anora', de Sean Baker.

'The Brutalist', de Brady Corbet.

'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido'), de James Mangold.

'Conclave' ('Cónclave'), de Edward Berger.

'Emilia Pérez', de Jacques Audiard.

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:

'All We Imagine as Light' ('Lo que imaginamos como luz'), de Payal Kapadia.

'Emilia Pérez', de Jacques Audiard.

'Ainda Estou Aqui' ('Aún estoy aquí'), de Walter Salles.

'Kneecap', de Rich Peppiatt.

'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' ('La semilla de la higuera sagrada'), de Mohammad Rasoulof.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

'Black Box Diaries', de Shiori Itó.

'Daughters', de Angela Patton y Natalie Rae.

'No Other Land', de Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra y Hamdan Ballal.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story', de Ian Bonhôte y Peter Ettedgui.

'Will & Harper', de Josh Greenbaum.

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN:

'Flow', de Gints Zilbalodis.

'Inside Out 2' ('Del revés'), de Kelsey Mann.

'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas'), de Merlin Crossingham y Nick Park.

'The Wild Robot' ('Robot salvaje'), de Chris Sanders.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Sean Baker, por 'Anora'.

Brady Corbet, por 'The Brutalist'.

Edward Berger, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Denis Villeneuve, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Jacques Audiars, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia').

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

Sean Baker, por 'Anora'.

Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold, por 'The Brutalist'.

Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, por 'Kneecap'.

Jesse Eisenberg, por 'A Real Pain'.

Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia').

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido').

Peter Straughan, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Jacques Audiard, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, por 'Nickel Boys'.

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin y John 'Divine G' Whitfield, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing').

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA:

Cynthia Erivo, por 'Wicked'.

Demi Moore, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia').

Karla Sofía Gascón, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, por 'Hard Truths' ('Mi única familia').

Mikey Madison, por 'Anora'.

Saoirse Ronan, por 'The Outrun'.

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA:

Adrien Brody, por 'The Brutalist'.

Timothée Chalamet, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido').

Ralph Fiennes, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Colman Domingo, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing').

Hugh Grant, por 'Heretic' ('Hereje').

Sebastian Stan, por 'The Apprentice' ('La historia de Trump').

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Selena Gomez, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Ariana Grande, por 'Wicked'.

Felicity Jones, por 'The Brutalist'.

Jamie Lee Curtis, por 'The Last Showgirl'.

Isabella Rossellini, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Zoe Saldaña, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Yura Borisov, por 'Anora'.

Kieran Culkin, por 'A Real Pain'.

Clarence Maclin, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing').

Edward Norton, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido').

Guy Pearce, por 'The Brutalist'.

Jeremy Strong, por 'The Apprentice' ('La historia de Trump').

MEJOR REPARTO:

'Anora'.

'The Apprentice'.

'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido').

'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

'Kneecap'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:

'Bird', de Andrea Arnold.

'Blitz', de Steve McQueen.

'Conclave' ('Cónclave'), de Edward Berger.

'Gladiator II', de Ridley Scott.

'Hard Truths' ('Mi única familia'), de Mike Leigh.

'Kneecap', de Rich Peppiatt.

'Lee', de Ellen Kuras.

'Love Lies Bleeding', de Rose Glass.

'The Outrun', de Nora Fingscheidt.

'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas'), de Merlin Crossingham y Nick Park.

MEJOR DEBUT BRITÁNICO:

'Hoard', de Luna Carmoon.

'Kneecap', de Rich Peppiatt.

'Monkey Man', de Dev Patel.

'Santosh', de Sandhya Suri.

'Sister Midnight', de Karan Kandhari.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INFANTIL Y FAMILIAR:

'Flow', de Gints Zilbalodis.

'Kensuke's Kingdom' ('El reino de Kensuke'), de Neil Boyle y Kirk Hendry.

'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas'), de Merlin Crossingham y Nick Park.

'The Wild Robot' ('Robot salvaje'), de Chris Sanders.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA.

Lol Crawley, por 'The Brutalist'.

Stéphane Fontaine, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Greig Fraser, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Paul Guilhaume, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Jarin Blaschke, por 'Nosferatu'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:

Jacqueline Durran', por 'Blitz'.

Arianne Phillips, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido').

Lisy Christl, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Linda Muir, por 'Nosferatu'.

Paul Tazewell, por 'Wicked'.

MEJOR MONTAJE:

Sean Baker, por 'Anora'.

Nick Emerson, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Joe Walker, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Juliette Welfling, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Julian Ulrichs y Chris Gill, por 'Kneecap'.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

Love Larson y Eva Von Bahr, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini y Romain Marietti, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

David White, Traci Loader y Suzanne Stokes-Munton, por 'Nosferatu'.

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello y Marilyne Scarselli, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia').

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount y Sarah Nuth, por 'Wicked'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

Daniel Blumberg, por 'The Brutalist'.

Volker Bertelmann, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Camille y Clément Ducol, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Robin Carolan, por 'Nosferatu'.

Kris Bowers, por 'The Wild Robot'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

Judy Becker y Patricia Cuccia, por 'The Brutalist'.

Suzie Davies y Cynthia Sleiter, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave').

Patrice Vermette y Shane Vieau, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Craig Lathrop, por 'Nosferatu'.

Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales por 'Wicked'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES:

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft y Peter Stubbs, por 'Better Man'.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer y Rhys Salcombe, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny y Pietro Ponti, por 'Gladiator II'.

Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story y Stephen Unterfranz, por 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'.

Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner y Anthony Smith, por 'Wicked'.

MEJOR SONIDO:

John Casali, Paul Cotterell y James Harrison, por 'Blitz'.

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John y Richard King, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos').

Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey y Danny Sheehan, por 'Gladiator II'.

Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut y Emmanuelle Villard, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia').

Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson y Nancy Nugent Title, por 'Wicked'.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO DE ANIMACIÓN:

'Adiós', de José Prats.

'Mog's Christmas', de Robin Shaw.

'Wander to Wonder', de Nina Gantz.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO:

'The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing', de Theo Panagopoulos

'Marion', de Joe Weiland y Finn Constantine.

'Milk', de Miranda Stern.

'Rock, Paper, Scissors', de Franz Böhm.

'Stomach Bug', de Matty Crawford.

