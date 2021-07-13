Nominados a los premios Emmy de la TV en las principales categorías

Publicado el 13/07/2021 a las 15h20

Los Angeles |

La última temporada de Netflix del drama real británico "The Crown" y la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, "The Mandalorian", encabezan la carrera hacia los premios Emmy con 24 nominaciones cada una. La miniserie "WandaVision" quedó en un cercano tercer lugar con 23.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías para los 73° Premios Emmy, los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 19 de septiembre.

Mejor serie dramática

  • "The Boys" (Prime Video)
  • "Bridgerton" (Netflix)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
  • "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
  • "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
  • "Pose" (FX Networks)
  • "This is Us" (NBC)

Mejor comedia

  • "black-ish" (ABC)
  • "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
  • "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)
  • "Hacks" (HBO Max)
  • "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
  • "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
  • "PEN15" (Hulu)
  • "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor dramático

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
  • Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
  • Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
  • Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Allison Janney, "Mom"

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

  • Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"
  • O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"
  • Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
  • Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

  • Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"
  • Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
  • Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"
  • Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"
  • Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Mejor miniserie

  • "I May Destroy You" (HBO)
  • "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)
  • "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
  • "The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video)
  • "WandaVision" (Disney+)

Mejor película para televisión

  • "Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)
  • "Oslo" (HBO)
  • "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)
  • "Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)
  • "Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
  • Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
  • Leslie Odom, Jr, "Hamilton"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
  • Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"
  • Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
  • Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown
  • Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
  • Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"
  • Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"
  • Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Series con más nominaciones

  • "The Crown" - 24
  • "The Mandalorian" - 24
  • "WandaVision" - 23 
  • "The Handmaid's Tale" - 21
  • "Saturday Night Live" - 21
  • "Ted Lasso" - 20

     
