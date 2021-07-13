Nominados a los premios Emmy de la TV en las principales categorías
La última temporada de Netflix del drama real británico "The Crown" y la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, "The Mandalorian", encabezan la carrera hacia los premios Emmy con 24 nominaciones cada una. La miniserie "WandaVision" quedó en un cercano tercer lugar con 23.
A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías para los 73° Premios Emmy, los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 19 de septiembre.
Mejor serie dramática
- "The Boys" (Prime Video)
- "Bridgerton" (Netflix)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
- "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
- "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
- "Pose" (FX Networks)
- "This is Us" (NBC)
Mejor comedia
- "black-ish" (ABC)
- "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
- "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)
- "Hacks" (HBO Max)
- "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
- "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
- "PEN15" (Hulu)
- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor dramático
- Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
- Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
- Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Mejor actriz dramática
- Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
- Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- William H. Macy, "Shameless"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Allison Janney, "Mom"
Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"
- O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"
- Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
- Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática
- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"
- Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"
- Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
- Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"
- Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"
- Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"
- Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
- Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"
- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
- Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Mejor miniserie
- "I May Destroy You" (HBO)
- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)
- "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
- "The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video)
- "WandaVision" (Disney+)
Mejor película para televisión
- "Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)
- "Oslo" (HBO)
- "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)
- "Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)
- "Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
- Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
- Leslie Odom, Jr, "Hamilton"
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
- Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"
Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
- Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
- Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"
- Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
- Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown
- Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"
Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"
- Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
- Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"
- Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"
- Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"
Series con más nominaciones
- "The Crown" - 24
- "The Mandalorian" - 24
- "WandaVision" - 23
- "The Handmaid's Tale" - 21
- "Saturday Night Live" - 21
"Ted Lasso" - 20