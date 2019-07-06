Archie, el hijo de Enrique y Meghan, fue bautizado en la intimidad

AFP
Publicado el 06/07/2019 a las 21h37

LONDRES |

Archie, el hijo del príncipe Enrique y de Meghan, fue bautizado este sábado en la intimidad de la capilla del Castillo de Windsor, durante una ceremonia privada.

El primer hijo de la pareja real, nacido el 6 de mayo y séptimo en el orden de sucesión al trono británico, llevaba una réplica hecha a mano del vestido de bautizo real, creado inicialmente en 1841 para el bautismo de la reina Victoria.

La réplica la llevaron los bebés reales en sus bautizos los últimos 11 años.

El obispo de Canterbury, Justin Welby, bautizó al pequeño con agua del río Jordán, de acuerdo con la tradición.

El duque y la duquesa de Sussex publicaron dos fotos oficiales en redes sociales, que son las primeras en las que se ve con claridad el rostro de su primogénito.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton SussexRoyal

Una publicación compartida por The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

En una de las imágenes aparecen rodeados de sus parientes más cercanos: la madre de Meghan, Doria Ragland; el hermano de Enrique, Guillermo, y su esposa Catalina; el padre de ambos, el príncipe Carlos, y su esposa Camila; así como las hermanas de la princesa Diana, la madre de Guillermo y Enrique.

Las fotografías fueron tomadas por el fotógrafo Chris Allerton, especializado en moda y retratos y quien ya había inmortalizado a la pareja en su casamiento y con su bebé después del nacimiento.

Como estaba previsto, los nombres del padrino y la madrina de Archie no fueron divulgados.
 

