Nottingham Forest sigue al acecho y llega al tercer lugar

Fútbol Int.
Redacción Central
Publicado el 20/01/2025 a las 0h23
ESCUCHA LA NOTICIA

Nottingham Forest superó ayer 3-2 a Southampton, por la fecha 22 de la Liga Premier de Inglaterra y llegó al tercer lugar con 44 unidades, a seis del líder Liverpool .

Elliot Anderson (11’ PT), Callum Hudson-Odoi (28’ PT) y Chris Wood  anotaron para el Forest; descontaron Jan Bednarek (15’ ST) y Paul Onuachu (46’ ST).

Otros resultados: Mancehster United 1-3 Brighton, Ipswich 0-6 Man. City y Everton 3-2 Tottenham.

Sobre el mismo tema
Noticias relacionadas
03/11/2024
Liverpool remonta y toma la cima de la Liga Premier
Tus comentarios

Lo más leído

1
Agenda. El cine, humor y la música se apoderan de Cochabamba
2
Donald Trump asume como 47° presidente de Estados Unidos
3
Nottingham Forest sigue al acecho y llega al tercer lugar
4
Israel confirma liberación de tres rehenes por Hamás en el comienzo de la tregua
5
Real Madrid aplasta a UD Las Palmas y asume el liderato

Lo más compartido

1
Wilstermann cae 4-0 en amistoso ante Cienciano en Cusco
2
Zukuplant’s cultiva 500 variedades de suculentas de cinco países en Tiquipaya
3
TikTok restablece su servicio en EEUU por la garantía recibida de Trump
4
Costos del material escolar aumentan en 25% y padres buscan alternativas
5
Copa Sudamericana, el torneo que mayor rédito le dio al fútbol de Bolivia

Más en Fútbol Int.

20/01/2025
Real Madrid aplasta a UD Las Palmas y asume el liderato
Real Madrid no tuvo piedad ayer de UD Las Palmas, tras golearlo por 4-1 en el estadio Santiago Bernabeu, por la fecha 20 de La Liga, certamen que ahora lidera...
Ver más
19/01/2025
Penúltima fecha de la Liga de Campeones 2024-2025: entre la gloria y las prisas
La séptima y penúltima fecha de la fase liga de la Champions 2024-2025 de UEFA tendrá a ocho clubes que están a un paso de la gloria de acceder a octavos, 16...
Ver más
Un gol fue suficiente para mostrar sus credenciales y su valía. El atacante nacional Gilbert Álvarez no pudo tener mejor debut con la camiseta de Once Caldas, tras anotar el gol de la victoria 1-0...
Ver más
19/01/2025
Gilbert Álvarez debuta con gol en amistoso de Once Caldas ante Universitario de Lima
La edición 24 de la Copa Sudamericana comenzará a disputarse desde el próximo mes de marzo
Ver más
19/01/2025
Copa Sudamericana, el torneo que mayor rédito le dio al fútbol de Bolivia
Atlético Madrid, líder de La Liga de España, perdió ayer 1-0 en su visita a Leganés, por la fecha 20
Ver más
19/01/2025
Atlético Madrid tropiezaante Leganés y pone emoción a la Liga
La Selección nacional sub-20 cayó por 1-0 ante Paraguay, en el partido amistoso que se disputó ayer en Asunción, como parte la preparación de ambos equipos rumbo al Campeonato Sudamericano, que se...
Ver más
15/01/2025
La Selección sub-20 cae por la mínima en amistoso ante Paraguay
En Portada
19/01/2025 País
El Legislativo no trata hasta ahora 16 proyectos para créditos que suman $us 1.660 millones
A la fecha, suman 16 proyectos de ley para créditos externos por poco más de $us 1.660 millones retenidos en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional (ALP),...
vista
19/01/2025 País
Ministra de Salud niega supuesta instrucción para negar atención médica a Evo
Tras las declaraciones del expresidente Evo Morales, quien acusó al Ministerio de Salud de instruir a médicos para no atenderlo en el trópico de Cochabamba,...
vista
19/01/2025 País
Mantienen activa la alerta migratoria contra Evo Morales
La directora general de Migración, Katherine Calderón, informó que se mantienen vigente la alerta migratoria contra Evo Morales, imputado por trata de...
vista
19/01/2025 Seguridad
“Narcos” se amenazan con panfletos en el Chapare
En el Chapare circulan panfletos en el que “sentencian” de muerte a un supuesto narcotraficante vinculado en los últimos asesinatos ocurrido en esa región del...
vista
19/01/2025 País
36 empresas están autorizadas para importar combustibles
Actualmente son 36 empresas que están autorizadas para importar para consumo propio casi 29 millones de litros de combustibles mensualmente, informó este...
vista
19/01/2025 País
Evo conduce su programa desde casa y expresa dificultades para recibir atención médica
El expresidente Evo Morales transmitió su programa dominical desde su hogar en el Chapare, tras haber sido declarado en rebeldía y recibir una orden de...
vista
Actualidad
TikTok, la popular plataforma de videos cortos, volvió ayer a estar disponible en Estados Unidos después de un apagón...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Mundo
TikTok regresa a EEUU tras breve interrupción y la promesa de Trump
A dos semanas del retorno a clases, el precio de los materiales escolares se incrementó de 5 a 10 bolivianos, una...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Cochabamba
Costos del material escolar aumentan en 25% y padres buscan alternativas
En el contexto de una tregua acordada entre Israel y el grupo palestino Hamás, la Cruz Roja Internacional confirmó ayer...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Mundo
Israel confirma liberación de tres rehenes por Hamás en el comienzo de la tregua
Este lunes 20 de enero comienzan las inscripciones escolares en unidades educativas fiscales, privadas y de convenio en...
Ver más
20/01/2025 País
Las inscripciones escolares 2025 comienzan este lunes bajo estrictas regulaciones
Deportes
Este 2025 arranca el nuevo ciclo olímpico rumbo a los Juegos Olímpicos Los Ángeles 2028 y Bolivia buscará dar sus...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Multideportivo
Dos Juegos dan inicio el ciclo olímpico rumbo a los JJOO Los Ángeles 2028
Cinco clubes bolivianos se encuentran entre los 700 mejores equipos del planeta, según el recuento 2024 de la...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Fútbol
Cinco clubes bolivianos entran al Top 700 mundial, según reporte de Iffhs
El futbolista español-guineano Cobel Sow García, de 18 años, ingresó al radar de la Selección nacional y del entrenador...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Fútbol
Cobel Sow García es una opción para ser llamado a la Verde
Ni Universitario, ni San Antonio. El defensor central argentino Julio Vila (29 años) sorprendió ayer al fichar por CDT...
Ver más
20/01/2025 Fútbol
Vila ficha por CTD Real Oruro y libera otro cupo en la “U”
Tendencias
TikTok dejó de funcionar en los Estados Unidos este sábado por la noche, menos de dos horas antes de que entrara en...
Ver más
18/01/2025 Tecnología
TikTok suspende temporalmente su servicio en EEUU horas antes de la entrada en vigor del veto
El presidente de la Asociación Boliviana de Guardaparques, Marcos Uzquiano invitó el presidente Luis Arce a sobrevolar...
Ver más
17/01/2025 Medio Ambiente
Marcos Uzquiano invita al presidente a sobrevolar el Madidi para presenciar la minería ilegal
La segunda etapa de la nave Starship, el cohete más grande y poderoso del mundo, se perdió este jueves después de un...
Ver más
17/01/2025 Ciencia
El enorme y poderoso cohete Starship se perdió después de un despegue sin problemas
El director ejecutivo de TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, agradeció este viernes al presidente electo, Donald Trump, su compromiso...
Ver más
17/01/2025 Interesante
Director ejecutivo de TikTok agradece a Trump su compromiso para mantener la red en EEUU
Doble Click
La película ganadora de los Globos de Oro, “Emilia Pérez” llega a Cochabamba este jueves en medio de gran expectativa.
Ver más
20/01/2025 Cultura
Agenda. El cine, humor y la música se apoderan de Cochabamba
Los incendios forestales que arrasan el condado de Los Ángeles han devastado miles de estructuras
Ver más
19/01/2025 Cultura
Las estrellas que perdieron sus casas por los incendios
El año 2025 promete ser emocionante para las amantes de la lectura
Ver más
19/01/2025 Cultura
Libros.De Rosa Montero a Isabel Allende: las novedades literarias para 2025
Este acercamiento a Cámara de niebla de Gabriel Chávez Casazola fue leído en la presentación en Valparaíso
Ver más
19/01/2025 Cultura
Nostalgia del presente: la poesía de Gabriel Chávez