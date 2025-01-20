Nottingham Forest sigue al acecho y llega al tercer lugar
Fútbol Int.
Publicado el 20/01/2025 a las 0h23
Nottingham Forest superó ayer 3-2 a Southampton, por la fecha 22 de la Liga Premier de Inglaterra y llegó al tercer lugar con 44 unidades, a seis del líder Liverpool .
Elliot Anderson (11’ PT), Callum Hudson-Odoi (28’ PT) y Chris Wood anotaron para el Forest; descontaron Jan Bednarek (15’ ST) y Paul Onuachu (46’ ST).
Otros resultados: Mancehster United 1-3 Brighton, Ipswich 0-6 Man. City y Everton 3-2 Tottenham.
