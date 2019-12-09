Lista de nominados en cine y televisión a los Globos de Oro 2020

Cine
Publicado el 09/12/2019 a las 21h06

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció hoy en Los Ángeles las nominaciones para la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro.

Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:

  • MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   - "Big Little Lies"
   
   - "The Crown"
   
   - "Killing Eve"
   
   - "The Morning Show"
   
   - "Succession"

  • MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   - "The Kominsky Method"
   
   - "Barry"
   
   - "Fleabag"
   
   - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
   
   - "The Politician"

  • MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

   
   - "Chernobyl"
   
   - "Catch-22"
   
   - "Fosse/Verdon"
   
   - "The Loudest Voice"
   
   - "Unbelievable"

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   - Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
   
   - Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
   
   - Olivia Colman ("The Crown")
   
   - Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
   
   - Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   - Brian Cox ("Succession")
   
   - Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
   
   - Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")
   
   - Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")
   
   - Billy Porter ("Pose")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   - Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
   
   - Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
   
   - Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming God in Central Florida")
   
   - Nathasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
   
   - Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   - Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
   
   - Bill Hader ("Barry")
   
   - Ben Platt ("The Politician")
   
   - Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself")
   
   - Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

   - Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")
   
   - Joey King ("The Act")
   
   - Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great")
   
   - Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")
   
   - Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon"

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

   - Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22")
   
   - Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")
   
   - Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")
   
   - Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
   
   - Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

   - Patricia Arquette ("The Act")
   
   - Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown)
   
   - Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")
   
   - Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")
   
   - Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

   - Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
   
   - Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
   
   - Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")
   
   - Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")
   
   - Henry Winkler ("Barry").

Estos son los candidatos en el apartado cinematográfico:

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

   -"1917" 
   
   -"The Irishman"
   
   -"Joker" 
   
   -"Marriage Story"
   
   -"The Two Popes"

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

   -"Dolemite is my Name"
   
   -"Jojo Rabbit"
   
   -"Knives out"
   
   -"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" 
   
   -"Rocketman" 

  • MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:

   -Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria") 
   
   -Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")
   
   -Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
   
   -Joaquín Phoenix ("Joker")
   
   -Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

   -Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet") 
   
   -Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
   
   -Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
   
   -Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
   
   -Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

   -Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
   
   -Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
   
   -Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
   
   -Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
   
   -Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

   -Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")
   
   -Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
   
   -Cate Blanchet ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")
   
   -Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")
   
   -Emma Thompson ("Late Night") 

  • MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

   -Joe Pesci ("The Irishman") 
   
   -Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
   
   -Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood") 
   
   -Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood") 
   
   -Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

   -Jennifer López ("Hustlers") 
   
   -Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
   
   -Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
   
   -Annette Bening ("The Report") 
   
   -Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

  • MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

   -Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
   
   -Quentin Tarantino
   
   -Sam Mendes ("1917")
   
   -Todd Phillips ("Joker")
   
   -Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")

  • MEJOR GUION

   -Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won ("Parasite")
   
   -Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
   
   -Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")
   
   -Anthony Mccarten ("The Two Popes")
   
   -Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA (NO INGLESA)

   -"Dolor y Gloria" (España)
   
   -"Portrait de la jeune fille en feu" (Francia)
   
   - "Parasite" (Corea del Sur)
   
   -"Les Misérables" (Francia)
   
   -"The Farewell" (EEUU en chino)

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

   -"Frozen 2"
   
   -"How to train your Dragon: The Hidden World"
   
   -"The Lion King"
   
   -"Missing Link"
   
   -"Toy Story 4"

  • MEJOR MONTAJE

   -"Little Women"
   
   -"Joker"
   
   -"Marriage Story"
   
   -"1917"
   
   -"Motherless Brooklyn"

  • MEJOR CANCIÓN

   -"Beautiful Ghosts" "Cats"    
   
   -"I'm Gonna Love me Again" "Rocketman"   
   
   -"Into the Unknown" "Frozen 2"    
   
   -"Spirit" "The Lion King"   
   
   -"Stand up" â€" "Harriet"  
 

