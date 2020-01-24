Premios Grammy 2020: horarios, transmisión y nominados

Los Tiempos Digital
Publicado el 24/01/2020 a las 10h28

Este domingo se desarrollará la 62 edición de los Premios Grammy, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles - Estados Unidos. La ceremonia tendrá como anfitriona, por segundo año consecutivo, a la cantante Alicia Keys, que con 15 estatuillas es una de las más galardonada de este premio.

Rosalía, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato H.E.R.,  Tyler The Creator, serán algunos de  los artistas que también estarán en escenario.

¿Cómo verlo?

La transmisión de los Premios Grammy se realizará este domingo a las 20:00 (hora boliviana)  a través de CBS, TNT y TNT Series, cadenas de televisión disponibles en el servicio de tv cable de  Tigo, Entel y Comteco.

¿Quiénes están nominados a los Grammys 2020?

La 62ª entrega de los Premios Grammy premiará los mejores trabajos musicales (en 84 categorías) grabados desde el 1 de octubre del 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019. Conoce la lista de las principales nominaciones: 

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton

‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish

‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H

‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.

‘Talk’- Khalid

‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon

MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

I,I - Bon Iver

Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - Her

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

‘Love’ - Taylor Swift

'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X, Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

MEJOR POP SOLO

'Spirit’ - Beyoncé

'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish

'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande

'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift

'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House

'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers

‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee

'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP

'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé

‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish

'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande

'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran

'Lover’ - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA

LP5- Apparat

No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Hi This is Flume - Flume

Solace - Rufus du sol

Weather - Tycho

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

In the End - The Cranberries

Trauma - I Prevail

Feral Roots - Rival Sons

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL

Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanice - Death Angel

Bow Down - I Prevail

Unleashed - Killswitch Engage

7empest - Tool

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

U.F.O.F. - Big Thief

Assume form - James Blake

I.I - Bon Iver

Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Anima - Thom Yorke

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll some mo - Lucky Daye

Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

Vida - Luis Fonsi

11:11 - Maluma

Montaner - Ricardo Montaner

#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL

OPUS - Marc Anthony

Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela - Vicente García

Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

X 100pre -Bad Bunny

Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible - Flor De Toloache

Almadura - iLe

El mal querer - Rosalía

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane - Fka Twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL

Homecoming - Beyoncé

Remember My Name - David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis

Shangri-la - Morgan Neville

Anima - Thom Yorke

