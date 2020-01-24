Premios Grammy 2020: horarios, transmisión y nominados
Este domingo se desarrollará la 62 edición de los Premios Grammy, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles - Estados Unidos. La ceremonia tendrá como anfitriona, por segundo año consecutivo, a la cantante Alicia Keys, que con 15 estatuillas es una de las más galardonada de este premio.
Rosalía, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato H.E.R., Tyler The Creator, serán algunos de los artistas que también estarán en escenario.
¿Cómo verlo?
La transmisión de los Premios Grammy se realizará este domingo a las 20:00 (hora boliviana) a través de CBS, TNT y TNT Series, cadenas de televisión disponibles en el servicio de tv cable de Tigo, Entel y Comteco.
¿Quiénes están nominados a los Grammys 2020?
La 62ª entrega de los Premios Grammy premiará los mejores trabajos musicales (en 84 categorías) grabados desde el 1 de octubre del 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019. Conoce la lista de las principales nominaciones:
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton
‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish
‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H
‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.
‘Talk’- Khalid
‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo
‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon
MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
I,I - Bon Iver
Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - Her
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
‘Love’ - Taylor Swift
'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X, Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
MEJOR POP SOLO
'Spirit’ - Beyoncé
'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish
'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande
'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift
'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO
'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House
'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers
‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee
'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP
'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé
‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish
'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande
'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran
'Lover’ - Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA
LP5- Apparat
No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Hi This is Flume - Flume
Solace - Rufus du sol
Weather - Tycho
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
In the End - The Cranberries
Trauma - I Prevail
Feral Roots - Rival Sons
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL
Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanice - Death Angel
Bow Down - I Prevail
Unleashed - Killswitch Engage
7empest - Tool
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
U.F.O.F. - Big Thief
Assume form - James Blake
I.I - Bon Iver
Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Anima - Thom Yorke
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B
Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll some mo - Lucky Daye
Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO
Vida - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL
OPUS - Marc Anthony
Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela - Vicente García
Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO
X 100pre -Bad Bunny
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible - Flor De Toloache
Almadura - iLe
El mal querer - Rosalía
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane - Fka Twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL
Homecoming - Beyoncé
Remember My Name - David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis
Shangri-la - Morgan Neville
Anima - Thom Yorke